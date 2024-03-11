OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.08% of Williams-Sonoma worth $7,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $237.42 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.44 and a 52 week high of $249.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.51. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WSM shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.19.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

