OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,157 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 103.2% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $42.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $48.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

