OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 10,337 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $37.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $38.47. The company has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.83.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

