Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $24.00 on Thursday. Ohio Valley Banc has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $114.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.92.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 9.19%.

Ohio Valley Banc Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Ohio Valley Banc

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 211,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 15,323 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 195,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 25,863 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 94,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

