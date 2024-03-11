Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) PT Raised to $47.00 at Morgan Stanley

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.86.

Get Oddity Tech alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ODD

Oddity Tech Trading Up 3.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oddity Tech

ODD stock opened at $44.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00. Oddity Tech has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oddity Tech by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Oddity Tech by 4,139.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period.

About Oddity Tech

(Get Free Report)

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oddity Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oddity Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.