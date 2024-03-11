Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Sells 25 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $513.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,616,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,309,659. The company has a market capitalization of $397.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $493.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $463.50. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $382.37 and a 1 year high of $520.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

