Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Sells 230 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 0.8% of Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $46,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $164.44. 2,842,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,649,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

