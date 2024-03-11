Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Increases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,313,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,497. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $132.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.39.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on UPS. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.95.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

