Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Has $348,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,999,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,812,000 after purchasing an additional 79,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,032,000 after purchasing an additional 70,494 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,171,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,767,000 after buying an additional 40,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,296,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,418,000 after buying an additional 23,578 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VBR stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $185.14. The stock had a trading volume of 243,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,493. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.90. The firm has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.94 and a twelve month high of $187.99.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

