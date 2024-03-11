Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for 1.6% of Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $267.62. 105,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,312. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $261.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.42. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $271.01.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

