Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 1,500 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 9,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VLO traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $150.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,567,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,022. The stock has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.97.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Raymond James lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.75.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

