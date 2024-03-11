Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Acquires 9,829 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,829 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 4.3% of Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPYG traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $71.47. 1,067,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,951. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $50.98 and a 52-week high of $73.35. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

