Oasis Network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $63.12 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and $63.12 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,039.13 or 0.05584848 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00065674 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00019716 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00009635 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00020357 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00018748 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00003870 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

Oasis Network Token Trading

