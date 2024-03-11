Oasis Network Achieves Market Cap of $1.21 Billion (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $1.21 billion and $70.51 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 13.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,031.27 or 0.05591654 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00067896 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00019757 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00009394 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00020975 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00019059 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

