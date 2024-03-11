Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 115.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 53,343 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 45.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 29.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 23,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 17.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,443 shares in the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OCSL opened at $19.72 on Monday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $97.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.16%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 145.70%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

In other news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell acquired 2,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,166 shares in the company, valued at $224,101.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

