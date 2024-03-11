NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Boosted by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,009 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 2.8% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $60,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 44.1% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,174 shares of company stock worth $79,824,488 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock traded down $4.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $870.85. The company had a trading volume of 34,285,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,198,715. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $222.97 and a 1-year high of $974.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $666.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $533.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.66.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

