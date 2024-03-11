NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,263 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank increased its stake in NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 42.1% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 205.3% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $929,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Edward Jones downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $829.66.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $8.49 on Monday, reaching $883.77. 31,300,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,068,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $666.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $222.97 and a 1-year high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,174 shares of company stock valued at $79,824,488 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.