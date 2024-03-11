NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,105 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 350.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,174 shares of company stock valued at $79,824,488 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $871.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $222.97 and a 1-year high of $974.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $666.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $533.18.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

Several research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.66.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

