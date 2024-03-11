Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) PT Raised to $34.00

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NVEI has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Nuvei from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Nuvei from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.24.

Get Nuvei alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Nuvei

Nuvei Trading Down 2.0 %

Nuvei Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $23.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -388.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Nuvei has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $43.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Nuvei’s payout ratio is currently -666.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Nuvei in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Nuvei by 778.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Nuvei by 981.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Nuvei by 77.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuvei

(Get Free Report)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.