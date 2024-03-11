Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Shares Acquired by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,264 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 18.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NUV opened at $8.74 on Monday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $9.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

