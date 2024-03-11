Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.00

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.00 and last traded at $40.18, with a volume of 59148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.43.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.83 and its 200-day moving average is $36.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $897,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,553,000. US Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 131,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
