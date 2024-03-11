Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Sets New 12-Month High at $76.00

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.00 and last traded at $74.37, with a volume of 67600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.49.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.49 and a 200-day moving average of $66.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,461,000. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,296,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,188,000 after buying an additional 527,495 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,470,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,201,000 after buying an additional 488,226 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,306,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 317,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,058,000 after purchasing an additional 106,186 shares in the last quarter.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Unbearably Good Investment: A Build-A-Bear Stock Analysis
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Coinbase Stock Tempting but isn’t without its Risks
- What is a Dividend King?
- This Industrial Products Stock is Goldman’s Favorite This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.