Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Senior Officer Buys C$35,740.00 in Stock

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Noralee Bradley acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$71.48 per share, with a total value of C$35,740.00.

Nutrien Stock Up 0.5 %

Nutrien stock traded up C$0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$71.74. The stock had a trading volume of 170,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,686. The company has a market cap of C$35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.86, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$69.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$75.97. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$64.89 and a 52 week high of C$108.29.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 84.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Nutrien from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$71.33.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Featured Stories

