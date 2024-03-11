Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 538,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439,317 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.11% of Nutrien worth $33,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 79.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,929,000 after buying an additional 1,547,030 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

Nutrien Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NTR stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $53.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $79.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.79%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

