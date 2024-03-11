NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Gap Up to $5.49

Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.49, but opened at $6.10. NuScale Power shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 1,770,919 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SMR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

NuScale Power Stock Up 14.4 %

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.72.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,663,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,632,000 after purchasing an additional 126,883 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,391,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after buying an additional 172,408 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 63.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,539,000 after buying an additional 1,233,898 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 11.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,619,000 after buying an additional 301,548 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the second quarter worth approximately $10,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Featured Stories

