Numis Securities Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX)

Numis Securities reiterated their sell rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 8,800 ($111.69) price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering to a hold rating and set a GBX 9,740 ($123.62) price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of £102.13 ($129.63).

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Performance

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Increases Dividend

Shares of SPX opened at £105.80 ($134.28) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of £100.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9,578.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.43. The company has a market capitalization of £7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3,712.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.71. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52-week low of GBX 7,900 ($100.27) and a 52-week high of £119.13 ($151.20).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 114 ($1.45) per share. This is an increase from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $46.00. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,473.68%.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

(Get Free Report)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.