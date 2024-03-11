Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock Holdings Increased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,716 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.07% of Nucor worth $26,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth $475,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 529,442.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 74,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,591,000 after buying an additional 74,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at $15,902,206.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,330 shares of company stock valued at $13,672,548 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

NYSE NUE opened at $185.82 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $129.79 and a twelve month high of $195.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.01%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

