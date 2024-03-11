Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,260,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,044,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in NU were worth $444,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NU. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NU during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in NU during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in NU during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in NU during the 1st quarter worth $12,675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Get NU alerts:

NU Stock Performance

Shares of NU opened at $11.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 52.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.07. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $11.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. NU had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NU

NU Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.