Notable Labs (NTBL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Notable Labs (NASDAQ:NTBL – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th.
Notable Labs Stock Performance
Shares of Notable Labs stock opened at $1.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30. Notable Labs has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.74.
Insider Transactions at Notable Labs
In other Notable Labs news, major shareholder Fr Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of Notable Labs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 880,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,124.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,323 shares of company stock worth $126,441. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Notable Labs
Notable Labs, Ltd., a clinical-stage platform therapeutics company, engages in developing predictive precision medicines for patients with cancer. The company, through its proprietary Predictive Precision Medicines Platform (PPMP), bio-simulates a cancer treatment and predicts, whether or not the patient is likely to respond to that specific therapeutic.
