NIO (NYSE:NIO) PT Lowered to $5.50 at Sanford C. Bernstein

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $7.50 to $5.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
NIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on NIO from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.53.
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NIO will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in NIO by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
