Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.53.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on NIO from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NIO in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. NIO has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $16.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.94.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. NIO’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIO will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in NIO by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,497,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,267,000 after purchasing an additional 879,832 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 352.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 630,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 491,140 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the third quarter valued at $37,918,000. Top Ace Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the third quarter valued at $1,888,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 7.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,794,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835,232 shares in the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

