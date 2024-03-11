NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,873 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,832 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,379,575 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $323,155,000 after buying an additional 19,449 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE by 509.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 26,466 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 131,226 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,245 shares during the period. Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 9.3% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at $51,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NKE. DZ Bank raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.24.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $2.43 on Monday, hitting $101.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,647,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,442,062. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $154.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

