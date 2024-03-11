NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,469 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 312 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.48. 1,746,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,383,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.84. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $128.68.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.24.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

