NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Director Acquires C$582,375.00 in Stock

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) Director Colin Robertson acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$582,375.00.

NFI Group Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NFI traded up C$0.51 on Monday, reaching C$11.75. 125,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,752. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.94. NFI Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$7.00 and a 12 month high of C$14.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFI. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.00 target price on shares of NFI Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.58.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.

