NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Shares Gap Up to $3.89

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.89, but opened at $4.02. NextNav shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 655,917 shares changing hands.
NextNav Trading Up 24.7 %
The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average of $4.46.
Insider Buying and Selling at NextNav
In other NextNav news, SVP David L. Knutson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 655,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,851.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Joseph D. Samberg acquired 150,000 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $594,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,620,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David L. Knutson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $100,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 655,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,284,851.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,121 shares of company stock valued at $104,859. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextNav
NextNav Company Profile
NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service, which is based on three primary components comprising an altitude station network, device software, and secure cloud services platform.
