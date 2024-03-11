NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,404 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.65. 4,019,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,067,338. The firm has a market cap of $118.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.99 and a 200 day moving average of $59.13. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 57.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NEE. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.85.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

