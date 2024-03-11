NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Receives Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $19.00.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on NewtekOne from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

NewtekOne Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $11.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $284.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.79. NewtekOne has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $19.36.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 million. NewtekOne had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that NewtekOne will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NewtekOne

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $40,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,140,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,336,766. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $28,785. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NewtekOne

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in NewtekOne during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in NewtekOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in NewtekOne by 1,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in NewtekOne during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in NewtekOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

About NewtekOne

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

