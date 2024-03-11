Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Sets New 12-Month High at $95.00

Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 95 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 94.25 ($1.20), with a volume of 1266 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95 ($1.21).

Newmark Security Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 80.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 64.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,712.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Activity at Newmark Security

In related news, insider Paul Campbell-White purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £9,960 ($12,641.20). 71.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmark Security Company Profile

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic and physical security systems in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates in two segments, People and Data Management, and Physical Security Solutions. The People and Data Management segment designs, manufactures, and distributes hardware and software access-control systems; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems.

