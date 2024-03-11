New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,644,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 555% from the previous session’s volume of 404,084 shares.The stock last traded at $12.77 and had previously closed at $12.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of New Mountain Finance from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

New Mountain Finance Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.77.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 36.13% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Mountain Finance Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from New Mountain Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is presently 102.40%.

Institutional Trading of New Mountain Finance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in New Mountain Finance by 0.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 184,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

Featured Stories

