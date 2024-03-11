NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) traded up 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.16 and last traded at $23.16. 109,953 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 601,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

NetScout Systems Stock Up 6.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 0.64.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.33. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $218.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.08 million. Equities analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $110,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,084 shares in the company, valued at $577,238.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $65,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,751.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $110,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,238.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. US Bancorp DE raised its position in NetScout Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 13,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Further Reading

