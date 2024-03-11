Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Holdings Decreased by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Free Report) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nerdy were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Nerdy in the third quarter valued at about $2,387,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its stake in Nerdy by 9.4% in the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 2,784,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after purchasing an additional 238,793 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 347.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 45,021 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.42% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy Trading Down 3.8 %

NRDY opened at $2.78 on Monday. Nerdy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $5.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nerdy ( NYSE:NRDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 48.96% and a negative net margin of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,258,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,481.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,258,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,481.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 31,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $94,848.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,547,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,994 shares of company stock valued at $320,483. Insiders own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy Company Profile

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

