NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Shares Bought by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,813 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $14,842,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,325,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,219,000 after acquiring an additional 327,040 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,394,000 after acquiring an additional 251,323 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 316,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,420,000 after acquiring an additional 196,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,830,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,708,000 after acquiring an additional 193,842 shares in the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NBT Bancorp

In other news, Director Lowell A. Seifter sold 3,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $119,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,918.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lowell A. Seifter sold 3,230 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $119,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,918.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

NBTB opened at $35.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.74. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $43.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.50.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $137.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.87 million. Analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBT Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NBTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens raised shares of NBT Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

