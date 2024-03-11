Navcoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.59 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0456 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $28,252.11 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Navcoin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.73 or 0.00122859 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00039811 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00018793 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000254 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001385 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 70.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

