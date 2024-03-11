Navcoin (NAV) Price Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 11th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $28,289.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.11 or 0.00127543 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00040178 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00018937 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000254 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001385 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

