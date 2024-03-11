NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.94

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.94 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 249.40 ($3.17), with a volume of 28344741 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 251.40 ($3.19).

NWG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of NatWest Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 315 ($4.00) to GBX 330 ($4.19) in a report on Friday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered NatWest Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.92) price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NatWest Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 230 ($2.92) to GBX 280 ($3.55) in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.81) to GBX 325 ($4.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 310.63 ($3.94).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 223.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 219.36. The stock has a market cap of £21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 511.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. This represents a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,469.39%.

In other NatWest Group news, insider Paul Thwaite sold 3,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.79), for a total value of £6,971.80 ($8,848.58). In other news, insider Paul Thwaite sold 3,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.79), for a total transaction of £6,971.80 ($8,848.58). Also, insider Roisin Donnelly bought 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.80) per share, with a total value of £2,691.78 ($3,416.40). Company insiders own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

