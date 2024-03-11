Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Natuzzi Price Performance
NYSE:NTZ opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.56. Natuzzi has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60.
Institutional Trading of Natuzzi
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Natuzzi stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.
Natuzzi Company Profile
Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.
