Nature’s Sunshine Products (NATR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nature's Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 12th.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Performance

Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock opened at $17.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.26. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $19.20. The firm has a market cap of $340.58 million, a PE ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

