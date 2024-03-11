Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Natural Alternatives International from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance

Shares of NAII opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average of $6.26. Natural Alternatives International has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The firm has a market cap of $36.23 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 121,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 15,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

Further Reading

