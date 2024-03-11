National Bankshares Raises Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target to C$20.00

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$19.25 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MI.UN. Laurentian upped their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.75 to C$19.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$20.10.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Company Profile

MI.UN opened at C$17.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$685.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.04. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a twelve month low of C$12.81 and a twelve month high of C$17.89.

(Get Free Report)

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.