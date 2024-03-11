National Bankshares Raises Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target to C$20.00

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$19.25 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MI.UN. Laurentian upped their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.75 to C$19.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$20.10.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust
Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Stock Up 0.4 %
Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Company Profile
Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.