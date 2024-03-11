Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 45.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 285,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 239,917 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $13,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $60.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $60.72.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.71%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

